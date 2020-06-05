Bachelor Nation is divided after Garrett Yrigoyen posted a statement in support of "Thin Blue Line," a phrase used in association with Blue Lives Matter countermovement.

In a lengthy statement, the 31-year-old expressed that he stands in solidarity with the "hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line." He explained, "It's important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality."

The star, who is engaged to former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, added that he's sympathizes with the "over 300 [law enforcement officers] injured, shot, or killed in just one week." According to a NBC News report, numerous law enforcement officers have suffered injuries during protests. Despite Garrett's suggestion, which he did not provide sourcing for, the rate of police injuries or fatalities is not publicly clear.