Michael Jordan Donates $100 Million to Racial Equality Causes

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 5 Jun. 2020 2:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Michael Jordan is donating $100 million in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement released by his manager Estee Portnoy, it was announced that Jordan and the Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the course of the next 10 years. "Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family," the statement begins. "We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."

It continues, "The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same."

Photos

Celebrities Attending Protests Over George Floyd's Death

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," they share. 

According to the statement, the money will go to "organizations dedicated to ensuring racial inequality, social justice and greater access to education." 

The basketball star is among the numerous celebrities who have showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by opening their wallets or participating in the global marches. To see who else has made sizable donations, check out the gallery below.

Michael Jordan, 30 Years of Air Jordan at Palais 23

Jordan Brand via Getty Images

Michael Jordan

The famous basketball player and his team at Jordan Brand announce they will be donating $100 million to "organizations dedicated to ensuring racial inequality, social justice and greater access to education," over the next 10-years. "Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all," he said in a previous statement

Kanye West

Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

Kanye West

The rapper's rep told multiple outlets that he donated $2 million in relation to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. West also set up a college savings fund to cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. 

Angelina Jolie

AP Photo/Amel Emric

Angelina Jolie

The actress and humanitarian donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. She shared in a statement, "Rights don't belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society. I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform."

Article continues below

Michael Buble

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michael Bublé

On June 3, the singer announced he would match any donations to the ACLU up to $100,000. 

Megan Thee Stallion

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper donated more than $10,000 to the Restoring Justice organization. 

Halsey, Women's March, New York, 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Halsey

The singer has supported various causes including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Reclaim The Block, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions and Black Lives Matter. "My initial contributions are $100,000 to the various organizations I have included," Halsey shared. "I encourage you and my peers to contribute whatever you can. Every amount counts!!!!!"

Article continues below

Drake, Top Boy World Premiere

James Gillham/Netflix

Drake

In an Instagram Story, the rapper revealed his donation of $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund. 

Ellen Degeneres, Walmart

Walmart

Ellen DeGeneres

"I am making a donation to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the @NAACP_LDF, @BlkLivesMatter and the @ACLU in support of them, and I hope you will join me if you are able," the talk show host shared on Twitter. "#BlackLivesMatter." 

Harry Styles

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles

"I'm donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others," the "Adore You" singer shared on social media. "LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER." 

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"In celebration of whatever the f--k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," the Cravings author shared on Twitter before raising her donation to $200,000. 

Seth Rogen

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Seth Rogen

After the actor revealed he matched "and then much more" a donation for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a chain of donations began from actors like Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz and Don Cheadle. 

Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Favorite TV episodes

F. Scott Schafer/NBC

Stephanie Beatriz

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed on Twitter that she chose to donate $11,000 to the #FreeThemAll Emergency Response Fund due to her role as detective Rosa Diaz on the police comedy.

Article continues below

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, J.J. Abrams

George Pimentel/Getty Images

J.J. Abrams

Bad Robot Productions and the Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation announced charitable donations to a number of organizations "committed to anti-racist agendas." They also announced a pledge of $10 million over five years to various organizations.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Getty Images

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

The Hollywood couple donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that strives for racial justice by making structural changes to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy and public education. 

David Dobrik, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

David Dobrik

"Feeling the energy of fellow humans demanding to be acknowledged, heard and respected was OVERWHELMINGLY impactful. Even though I will never be able to fully understand the struggles of black people in our society, I am proud to stand with the Black Lives atter movement and want to do my part by donating $50,000 to organisations that help the movement," the YouTube star shared online

Article continues below

Janelle Monae, Wondaland

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

The singer matched a $1,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, made by rapper Noname. Kehlani, G-Eazy and Cynthia Nixon soon followed. 

Jeremy Davis, Hayley Williams, Taylor York, Paramore , MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Paramore

The band announced on social media that they were donating $25,000 to Black Lives Matter Nashville, Campaign Zero and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Weeknd

KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx

The Weeknd

The Grammy winner donated a total of $500,000 to various causes including National Bail Out, The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and the Black Lives Matter Global Network. 

Article continues below

For more ways to take action and get involved, click here

 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Celebrities , Protests , VG , Photos , Galleries , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.