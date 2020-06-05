Breonna Taylor's mother is fighting for justice on her daughter's birthday.

As many Americans pay tribute to the essential worker who would have turned 27 today, Tamika Palmer is speaking out and hoping that any and all individuals responsible for her daughter's death will be held accountable.

"We're just coping with it. It's hard, of course to celebrate her birthday with her not here. [It's] just very difficult," she shared on MSNBC Friday morning. "I want these officers arrested. I don't think they should still be on payroll. That's justice for Breonna. She's not here. She's still not getting paid. She doesn't get to go to work every day."

NBC News reports the FBI announced that it was investigating the death of Breonna, who was killed by police during a raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to a lawsuit filed by Breonna's family and obtained by NBC News, her boyfriend Kenneth Walker thought someone was burglarizing their home and allegedly fired his gun to defend his household. In turn, the police engaged in gunfire. Kenneth was arrested and charged with attempted murder on a police officer. His charges were eventually dropped.