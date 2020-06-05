Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, David Oyelowo and Ava DuVernay have spoken out about what their film allegedly faced after the cast participated in the movement six years ago.

In December 2014, DuVernay's Selma released in theaters, starring Oyelowo as Martin Luther King, Jr. While the film was critically acclaimed and nominated for Best Picture at the 2015 Oscars along with Best Original Song for "Glory," which John Legend and Common ended up winning, the movie was not recognized in the other categories.

Despite being nominated for a Golden Globe, DuVernay was snubbed for Best Director at the Oscars, a category that was dominated solely by male nominees. Meanwhile Oyelowo, who was also nominated for a Golden Globe, was not nominated for his acting. These snubs added to the #OscarsSoWhite backlash and controversy that sparked in 2015 when all four acting categories featuring only white nominees.