Wanda Sykes called on white people to step up in the fight for racial justice on the latest at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reiterating a message she initially shared in a nearly 14-minute video earlier this week.

In the Instagram video, the actress shared her thoughts on George Floyd's death and the nationwide protests against police brutality that ensued as a result. She explained how "exhausted" she was with white people who only talk about the perils of systemic racism, but aren't actually "out on the front lines."

"I was already just so frustrated and angry," Sykes told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. "And we're just tired of this, man. It's like we just keep going back in this same thing over and over again. And I think this one, it just, it was it. It was like, enough."

She continued, "And I just had to say something, you know? It's like, we can't do it alone. If we're out there marching and asking for change, you know, we need white people to do it. We need white people to tell white people to stop being racist. Because when we do it, obviously it's not working."