Three Childhood Friends Reunite to Protest for Black Lives Matter

When Kiitan Amao, Moyo Badun and Sean Hill went to a protest in the small Irish town of Dundalk, they never expected to become the focus of a viral moment.

However, the three men are now being celebrated after two photos from their childhood and current day circulated online. As of June 4, the tweet has garnered over one million likes and over 200,000 retweets, in addition to thousands of comments.

Kiitan, who is on the left in the above photo, tells E! News that the response to their pictures "has been crazy." But he says he's happy because he and his childhood friends are able to show the world that "the support from [their] town was overwhelming."

"We as a small town called Dundalk managed to send such a strong message to everyone around the world. As such a small community we combined our talents to push a message out to the world," he explains. "This town is a hidden treasure full of talent and strength."