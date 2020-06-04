Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against the producers and network behind America's Got Talent.

According to a statement from Union's attorney Bryan Freedman, which was received by Variety and People, the actress filed a harassment complaint against FremantleMedia, Simon Cowell's Syco and NBCUniversal with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). Variety reports that Freedman alleges that the aforementioned companies were told about "racially offensive conduct during the taping of ‘America's Got Talent,'" but did not act to address them.

"Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union's complaints or even ask HR to get involved. Rather, NBC stood against her and directed its 'outrage' at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC on ‘America's Got Talent'," the statement reads.

It's also alleged that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy threatened Union when she spoke out about the racism she allegedly experienced on the AGT set, although the nature of the threat wasn't disclosed.