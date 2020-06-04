While new charges have been brought against the officers involved in George Floyd's death, what exactly do they mean?

On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is leading the prosecution in the case of Floyd's death, announced that he had filed charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter against J.A. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, the three other former Minneapolis police officers who had been involved in Floyd's arrest and later fired, but had not yet been charged in his death. They have since been arrested. Ellison also announced that he has also filed a second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, who had been previously charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

While appearing remotely on Good Morning America on Thursday, Ellison broke down the charges and what would have to be proven. In discussing the new felony second-degree murder charge against Chauvin, Ellison said proving intent to kill is not one of the requirements of the charge.

"The requirement is that he intended to commit an assault and that assault resulted in the death of George Floyd," he told George Stephanopoulos. "So, that is not one of the elements of that particular charge."