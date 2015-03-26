Would Regina King date a plumber? If he's able to whisk her away on a romantic vacation...and pay for it, perhaps!

The 44-year-old actress, a single mom and 227 and Southland alum, who can be seen on the new ABC series American Crime, spoke about her love life on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show that aired on Thursday.

"You know, I need to do a better job at it," King said, about dating. "I've been so busy with work and my girlfriends are like, 'Do you think a man is just gonna go knock on the door, like, 'I'm here!'?' And I think I wish he would, but I have to make that more of a priority."

"I don't understand," Williams replied. "You're still in the juicy years."

"I know and that's what one of my friends that's just a couple of years older than me [said], she was like, 'You'd better not waste these years!'" King said.

"What are you, picky?" Williams asked. "Can he be the plumber or does he have to own the plumbing company?"

"Own the plumbing company, own the plumbing company," the actress replied. "I mean, look, look, this is the thing. I think you can find love anywhere and my heart is open to it, but I would like to have...if I can pay for us to go on a vacation, all expenses paid out of my own pocket, then he should be able to do that as well."