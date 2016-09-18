Long before earning an Emmy nomination for her role in American Crime, Regina King was receiving rave reviews for her role in Jerry Maguire.

While visiting Live From the Red Carpet Sunday night at the 2016 Emmys, the actress was reminded that it's time to mark the 20-year anniversary of the movie. To this day, Regina has nothing but positive things to say about the experience.

"Honestly, I just had my son the month before we started shooting and just to be in an environment that embraced a new mom and they took breaks when it was time for me to nurse, that's what I remember," she told Giuliana Rancic exclusively. "I remember being able to be an actress and still be a mom and that's special."

Fast-forward to today and Regina remains a force on both the big and small screen. In fact, she's nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Terri Lacroix in American Crime.