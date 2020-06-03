Amanda Stanton is standing by her decision to bring her young daughters to a Black Lives Matter protest.

On Wednesday, The Bachelor star shared a photo of her and 5-year-old Charlie participating in a peaceful demonstration in Newport Beach, Calif. While many of her 1.2 million Instagram followers applauded Amanda for letting her and 8-year-old daughter Kinsley witness history being made, one commenter expressed their disappointment.

"I can't believe you put your girls in an uncompromising situation and instill fear in their hearts just for shame. Shame on you!!" the Instagram user wrote, to which Amanda responded, "She was not scared and it was very peaceful. She was proud to make her sign and be there and I'm happy she got to experience the emotion and passion in everyone there."

Amanda then posted a lengthier response to the criticism on her Instagram Stories.

"I understand not everyone is comfortable protesting or bringing kids and I totally understand that! I went back and forth on it and it was a decision I made so they could learn from an early age to use their voice and exercise their rights to stand up for something that's so important."