Dream Street Star Chris Trousdale Dead at 34

Hollywood has lost a beloved young star.

Chris Trousdale, one of the five members of the early 2000s boy band Dream Street, has died, E! News can confirm.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness," the star's rep said in a statement. "He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA."

He was 34 years old and just over a month away from his July birthday when he passed away on Tuesday.

"It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19," his former bandmate Jesse McCartney wrote on Instagram. The cause of his death has not been confirmed.