Paul also addressed recent allegations against his younger brother, Jake Paul, who was accused of looting during protests in Arizona.

"To be honest, this one is so f--king hard for me because I love the kid," Logan said during the podcast. "I love him, I will always love him, but I don't always like him. He's my brother, he's my family, he's my blood."

He continued, "Sometimes I do not understand why he does the things he does as I'm sure he feels the same way about me from time to time."

"Why he was inside of a mall that was being looted, I have no idea," Logan said. "I talked to him on the phone. He was at a dinner that was next to the mall. Although it's very unfortunate, it is also very on-brand for Jake Paul to magically be seen at a looting site."

"While I condemn the fact that he was at a looting site and stuck around long enough for videos to be taken where it looked like he was kinda just hanging out," he noted, "you are a f--king moron if you think my brother was actively participating in looting. He was not actively participating in looting." Jake has also publicly denied the allegations.

"I do not agree with him being there," Logan added. "I don't know why the f--k he was there."