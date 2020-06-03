Jaime King Says She Was Arrested During Peaceful Protest in L.A.

Jaime King took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that she'd been arrested after participating in a peaceful protest in Los Angeles. "Writing in handcuffs in back of bus," the 41-year-old actress tweeted. "EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL—Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct."

King then detailed the experience.

"Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours," she continued. "Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/ no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter."

Earlier in the day, King was protesting outside of the home of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti. She wore a shirt that read "I am a voter," as well as a mask amid the global coronavirus pandemic. King was one of thousands of protesters to attend the rally and call for justice.

Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Cole Sprouse, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Nick Cannon, John Cusack, Tessa Thompson, Halsey and more stars have attended protests following the death of George Floyd.