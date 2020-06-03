Ashton Kutcher has an important message.

On Tuesday, the That ‘70s Show alum took to Instagram with a tearful plea aimed toward his followers that commented "All Lives Matter" on a recent post. Addressing fans in a video captioned, "#Blm vs #Alm understanding why saying ‘all lives matter' is missing the point," he explained why the phrase is being misused in the larger conversation of race.

"So, on Saturday, I posted a black out of my social media channels and just posted ‘BLM' and a lot of folks responded, ‘All Lives Matter,'" his video began. "And, I want to talk about that a little bit because I don't think the people that are posting ‘All Lives Matter' should be canceled. I think they should be educated."

As he continued, Kutcher explained that an exchange between him, his wife Mila Kunis and their two children Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3, inspired him to speak out.