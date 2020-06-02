Keke Palmer is asking for members of the National Guard to march in solidarity with protesters in Hollywood.

In a video shared to Twitter by NBC News' Gadi Schwartz on Tuesday, the 26-year-old is seen pleading with a group of National Guard members to march alongside her and hundreds of other protesters as an act of unity. Palmer is seen telling one member that now is the time to "help" the people and "to stop the governmental oppression" taking place.

She implored, "Let the revolution be televised, march beside us and show us that you're here for us. Make history with us, please!"

As she repeatedly asked the group of military officials to leave their post the crowd cheered her on, but the men refused to participate, citing orders from their superiors. "Make history with us, please! Please, just do it. Be the change. We are good people, march with us," Keke insisted.