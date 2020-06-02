The world of beauty, fashion and entertainment are banding together to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Over the weekend, the London-based brand ASAI took to social media to share that it would be standing in solidarity with the black community.

The founder of the fashion label, A Sai Ta, shared that his company would bring back a tie-dye dress that Rihanna famously wore from its line in 2019. As the designer put it, the eye-catching piece has only ever been in the hands of himself and the 32-year-old star.

In addition to making the dress available for everyone to shop, A Sai Ta revealed that all of the proceeds will be donated to three charities helping the Black Lives Matter movement.

"NO ELSE HAS THIS DRESS APART FROM ME AND RIRI. We will be Producing this iconic dress EXCLUSIVELY For 3 charities," a statement on the brand's Instagram page. "FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS‼️"