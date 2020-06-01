In the wake of George Floyd's death, Lorde is trying to do her part as an ally.

According to Billboard, the Grammy-winning songstress issued a message to fans via email over the weekend, in which she condemned police brutality and described her efforts to help fight against it.

"I've been following this week's events in the States from New Zealand. I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement," the 23-year-old performer said.



"One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me)," Lorde continued. "It's hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone's wack protest selfie. So let me be clear: this ongoing systemic brutality by police is racist, it's sickening, and it's unsurprising."

The singer went on to proclaim her support to her listeners who have been affected by this injustice and whose culture has informed her music.