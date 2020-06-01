In the wake of George Floyd's death, Katherine Heigl is expressing her rage.

On Sunday, amid nationwide protest over Floyd's death and racial injustice, Heigl took to social media to share her restlessness and anger over the inequality, particularly as a mother of a black child. Heigl and husband Josh Kelley adopted their now-8-year-old daughter Adalaide domestically in 2012. The actress is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Naleigh, who they adopted from South Korea in 2009, and 3-year-old son Joshua.

"I've debated posting this. I don't typically use my platform or social media to say much when it comes to the state of our country," Heigl began. "I keep most of those thoughts to myself. I act quietly and behind the scenes. I let those with far more experience, education and eloquence be the voices for change. But I can't sleep. And when I do I wake with a single thought in my head. How will I tell Adalaide? How will I explain the unexplainable? How can I protect her? How can I break a piece of her beautiful divine spirit to do so?"

The star continued, "I can't sleep. I lay in my bed in the dark and weep for every mother of a beautiful divine black child who has to extinguish a piece of their beloved baby's spirit to try to keep them alive in a country that has too many sleeping soundly. Eyes squeezed shut. Images and cries and pleas and pain banished from their minds. White bubbles strong and intact. But I lay awake."