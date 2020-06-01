Kacey Musgraves is "outraged" and "sad."

The country music superstar took to Twitter on Monday to speak out following the death of George Floyd. In her statement to fans, the 31-year-old vowed to break the cycle caused by racism and "systemic privilege."

"It's been hard to find the words to adequately convey how outraged and sad I am. WHITE PEOPLE HAVE HAD IT SO F--KING WRONG SINCE THE BEGINNING and I will do whatever I can I help break the DISGUSTING, damaging cycle racism and systemic privilege causes," Musgraves wrote in her message on Monday. "I will not be a bystander."

Musgraves also shared a list of how her fans can help in the fight, including signing petitions and donating.

In sharing this statement, Musgraves joins a growing list of stars speaking out about Floyd's death. His killing at the hands of Minnesota police has sparked a call for justice and has inspired a series of protests across the globe.