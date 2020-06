Following the death of George Floyd on May 25, citizens across the nation have gathered together to call for justice at protests, rallies and vigils.

"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."