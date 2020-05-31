The music industry will unite in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday, June 2.

This collective action comes following days of nationwide protests after of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Industry-wide, record labels have taken to social media to announce "Black Out Tuesday," a day for unity with black employees, artists and fans to evaluate ways to move forward together.

Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Columbia Records, Def Jam Recording, Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Music Group and more are all set to participate, with many companies making donations to organizations fighting against racial injustice.

In a statement by Atlantic Records, the label says that it will be working towards making future changes within Warner Music Group and the industry as a whole.

"The music business at WMG will not go on as usual," the statement said. "While this is only one day, we are committed to continuing this fight for real change. We will be using this day to collectively reflect on what we as a company can do to put action towards change and we will be taking steps in the coming weeks and months."

The label added that it will be donating to Black Lives Matter and other organizations.