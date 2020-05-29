Affordable Ways to Bump up Your Summer Maternity Look

Beverly Mitchell
by Carolin Lehmann & Beth Sobol | Fri., 29 May. 2020 4:26 PM
Stumped on how to dress your bump this summer? Celeb stylist Jeni Elizabeth has some tips. She's currently dressing pregnant Beverley Mitchell, and has also dressed Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi while pregnant with her son Lorenzo and Tamera Mowry-Housley while pregnant with her daughter Ariah.
"Every woman's body is different—I learned that very quickly with both of my pregnancies and through the celebrity clients I dress," Jeni tells E!. "Self-confidence is huge and the way you dress and feel about your style can make a big difference."
Below, hear all about Jeni's style recommendations, plus get Beverley's cool camo look!
"Belts are a great way to emphasize your growing belly. Get one in a solid color (like white) that goes with everything and then one in a fun style to mix things up. Wear over a summer dress or lightweight cardigan to add shape to any look. I love this adorable feather belt. You can also never go wrong with an animal print."
"Jumpers are loose and comfortable and can be dressed up or down depending on the time of day or occasion. During summer, they'll become your best friends. I love the ones Rachel Pally makes."
"[Sweatsuits] are something you'll want both before and after the baby to remain stylish without sacrificing comfort. Every mom should have at least three and one should definitely be in your Go Bag. PinkBlush is my absolute favorite and my client Beverley Mitchell loves them as well." Beverley's camo pajama set will be back in stock soon!
"Jeans can be expensive so my advice is investing in one pair you like which will grow with you. Trust me when I say you don't need multiple pairs. Keep them affordable and make sure they're stretchy!"
"Unlike jeans, leggings can be super affordable and come in countless styles which you can still rock postpartum. Have fun with colors and patterns—it's summer! Depending on your preference, wear them over or under your bump."
"Flowy caftan dresses look and feel breezy in hot summer months. Plus, once you have the baby, you can always get them taken in to accommodate your smaller size. V-necks work to accentuate your height."
"A versatile trench can serve so many purposes. Throw it on over sweats before a trip to the store or wear over a cute outfit at night. Ashlee Simpson is a big fan of this look. Tie dye is huge right now so I think this one is everything."
"Summer tops should be bright, fun and make you smile. For pregnant women especially, they should be light and airy. I love this one, which offers nice pops sunny color."
"Jessica Biel and Nikki Reed are big fans of [the overall] style, which is a really fun way to wear your bump. When I was pregnant I wore both long and short overalls. There are lots of affordable options."
"Comfortable and romantic, these pretty dresses allow your body to breathe underneath."
"Wear throughout pregnancy and after for a feminine, off-the-shoulder look that flatters."
