Tony Gonzalez's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Hall of Fame Worthy

by Katherine Riley | Thu., 11 Jun. 2020 7:42 AM

Want to treat your dad like the MVP he is? Well, NFL Hall of Famer, Fox Sports analyst and host of the popular Wide Open podcast Tony Gonzalez is here to set that plan in action for you.

"Hands down being with my family is my favorite part of celebrating Father's Day!" the proud father of four shared with us.

"I think of two specific things when sharing advice for gift giving. I recommend finding an activity that is fun for kids, but also something that will make a dad happy," Tony notes. "For example, if my kids got together to make my favorite dessert, I feel like they would find joy in creating something special for me...And then I'd get to eat my favorite dessert! It's a win-win!"

"Secondly, it's important to acknowledge that sometimes finding the perfect gift can be a challenge," he adds. "So I like to ask for a list of things to choose from. It still keeps the element of surprise while ensuring the gift recipient gets something they actually want."

Ready to take a page out of Tony's playbook? Check out his winning gift picks below!

Make a Donation

"A donation in the honor of your dad can make a really impactful gift! I recommend donating to The Conscious Kid to help support their mission of educating young children and disrupting racism at the earliest age possible."

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalez Fathers Day Gift Guide
Donate @ The Conscious Kid
Del Mex Mexican Diamond Woven Eastwood Poncho

"This poncho is a great gift for dads! It is comfortable, stylish and versatile for dads to wear around the house. You can wear it indoors like a blanket or outside on a cool night."

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalezs Fathers Day Gift Guide
$42 Amazon
Will Leather Goods Glazed Italian Leather Journal Cover

"A journal is a great gift for those who, like me, enjoy writing down their thoughts. You can do it daily or weekly. I love this journal because you can swap out the paper inside and leave it as a reflection piece that one day your kids/grandkids can read! You can engrave initials on it as well. It's something a dad can have for a while!"

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalezs Fathers Day Gift Guide
$165
$89 Will Leather Goods
Vitamix E310 Blender

"I make smoothies every morning. I am a big smoothie guy, and this classic one is great to give as a gift. It is also very easy to clean!"

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalezs Fathers Day Gift Guide
$350 Vitamix $350 Bed Bath & Beyond $350 Amazon
Sleeping Kit

"Sleep is very important to me. I recommend a sleeping kit for those fathers out there who may need some extra help getting some shut eye. My kit includes an eye mask and Snooz white noise sound machine."

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalezs Fathers Day Gift Guide
$80 Snooz Machine $15
$10 Eye Mask
Ignore Everybody by Hugh Macleod

"A good book! The one I am reading now is called Ignore Everybody: And 39 Other Keys to Creativity to help those with their creative juices!"

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalezs Fathers Day Gift Guide
$25
$15 Amazon
Zero Plus App Subscription

"This app is great for dads who would like to get into a better health routine or for those who already make it an important focus."

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalezs Fathers Day Gift Guide
$50/year Zero
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones - NBA Collection - Rockets Red

"A set of really nice headphones—noise-cancelling headphones! This one is a little expensive, but I LOVE it."

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalezs Fathers Day Gift Guide
$350 Fanatics $350 Best Buy $350 Apple
Kansas City Chiefs MSX by Michael Strahan Shirts

"No father's day gift guide is complete without some sports gear. I recommend my favorite Chiefs shirts, courtesy of MSX. Even if you're not a Chiefs fan, represent!"

Ecomm: Tony Gonzalezs Fathers Day Gift Guide
$65 Collared Shirt $32 Camo Shirt

Speaking of Michael Strahan, check out his awesome Father's Day gift guide too! To get the latest on celebrity faves, sign up for our Shop With E! newsletter.

