Discovery ID is revisiting the mysterious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Kyron Horman in the documentary Little Lost Boy.

It's been 10-years since the 7-year-old seemingly vanished from his elementary school in Portland, Ore. and authorities have yet to uncover the truth in this baffling case. But as the Investigation Discovery documentary reveals, the odds weren't in the investigators' favor.

For those who haven't heard of the case or simply need a refresher, the details are relatively simple: On June 4, 2010, Kyron was taken to his elementary school's science fair by step-mom Terri Horman. After seeing and photographing the projects, Terri left Kyron, assuming he would go to class and she would pick him up at the bus stop later that day. However, when she and his biological father Kaine Horman went to the bus stop, they were surprised to discover that Kyron never got on the bus. Then, when they went to the school, it was revealed that Kyron was marked absent for that day. According to the teacher, she thought he had a doctor's appointment and that's why she never followed up.

From that point on, police quickly worked to make up for the six hours when Kyron's location was unaccounted for.