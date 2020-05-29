Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Break Up: Relive Their Romance

There's breaking news about Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich—and it's far from a 10.
On Friday, the former Dancing With the Stars judge and her hockey pro husband of nearly three years jointly announced they have decided to separate.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they confirmed in a joint statement to People, which broke the news. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."
Their announcement comes just months after it was revealed there was some distance between the famous husband and wife. "They have been spending time apart, but are not ready to share what's going on between them," a source told E! News at the time. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."
Then, as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up, they opted to social distance separately in different states, further spurring speculation over an impending split.
"[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them," a source said in late April while Laich was in Idaho and Hough in Los Angeles. "She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it."
Following their official announcement, the final chapter in their story as husband and wife is coming to a close—a love story that began years ago in 2014, featured a fairytale wedding in 2017 and is now ending with, as they said, "love and respect."
