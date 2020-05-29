Kylie Jenner Slams "Inaccurate" Forbes Report After Her Billionaire Status Is Questioned

Kylie Jenner can't believe what she is reading.
On Friday morning, Forbes posted an article examining the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's wealth. But instead of praising Kylie for her success with Kylie Cosmetics and other business ventures, the outlet questioned the validity of her status as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.
"Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the greatest celebrity cash-outs of all time," the article stated. "But the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years."
Soon after the article was published, Kylie took to Twitter and reacted to the claims.
"What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site…All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period," she shared with her followers. "'Even creating tax returns that were likely forged.' That's your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading?"
In Forbes' latest article, the publication accuses Kylie's team of not being honest when sharing sales and earnings.
"The business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016—including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers—to help juice Forbes' estimates of Kylie's earnings and net worth," the article stated. "While we can't prove that those documents were fake (though it's likely), it's clear that Kylie's camp has been lying."
And while beauty giant Coty has publicly given the value of Kylie's business to be about $1.2 billion, Forbes stated that they have "recalculated Kylie's net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire. A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million."
Kylie's attorney, however, released a statement defending his client.
"We have reviewed Forbes' article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes' accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements," Michael Kump said in a statement to E! News. "It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted 3 reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie's net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes."
Ultimately, Kylie is grateful for all of her successes. She's also surprised that so many are interested in her finances. "I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I'm doing perfectly fine," Kylie wrote on Twitter. "I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have."
And when a follower asked if "this is what you're worried about right now," Kylie clapped back. "This is literally the LAST Thing I'm worried about right now," she replied.
Following the E! star's tweets, Forbes released a statement to E! News: "Today's extensively-reported investigation was triggered by newly-filed documents that revealed glaring discrepancies between information privately supplied to journalists and information publicly supplied to shareholders. Our reporters spotted the inaccuracies and spent months uncovering the facts."