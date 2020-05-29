Kelly Ripa's Daughter "Heckled" Her While Trying to Film a TikTok Dance

Kelly Ripa will take flack from America, but from her own daughter? That's a no.

On Friday's remote episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the famed co-hosts helped high school graduates, who lost out on going to prom this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrate virtually with a prom-themed show.

For part of Friday's episode, Kelly and Ryan Seacrest joined TikTok star Addison Rae to do a TikTok dance, featuring many other teens. However, as Ripa explained ahead of their performance, her only daughter, 18-year-old Lola Consuelos, didn't give her the easiest time about shooting it.

"You don't even understand—I had to do that with Lola there," Ripa told Seacrest. She explained that Lola simultaneously filmed her mom doing the dance while holding up her phone with a video of the dance playing, so Ripa could follow along.