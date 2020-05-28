As Prince Williamcontinues to prepare for the day he'll sit on the throne, he's opening up about what it's like to be raised as a member of the Royal Family and the impact it's had on his life.

As many know, the 37-year-old has spearheaded the efforts to highlight the importance of mental health, leading him to speak about fatherhood, fame and more subjects with refreshing candor.

Now, new details are emerging about the father-of-three thanks to the new BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health. He says in a trailer for the film that growing up in the spotlight has taught him many lessons, one of them being that vulnerability is okay. "You can't be ashamed of your mental health," Prince William explains. "You've got to be able to look it in the eye and go, I'm gonna deal with it, here we go."

And while others may overcome their personal struggles in the comfort of their therapist's office or in their home surrounded by their friends, Prince William is pulling back the curtain to reveal what his experience has been like.