WELCOME!

We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
ProtestsShop E!Feel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids
Exclusive

Shaquille O'Neal's Father's Day Gift Guide Is a Slam Dunk

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal reveals the gifts that will make Father's Day a slam dunk. See his picks for all dads now.
By Mike Vulpo 10 Jun, 2020 10:00 PMTags
SportsShoppingFather's DayBasketballCelebritiesShopDaily DealsShop Father's Day
Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift GuideE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it: Shopping for dad isn't exactly a walk in the park. 

But with Father's Day quickly approaching, we wanted to ask some rad dads to share their gift picks for the very special holiday. Lo and behold, JCPenney Big & Tall Style Ambassador Shaquille O'Neal had some advice.

"I'm low maintenance, so getting to spend the day with my kids is plenty," he shared with E! News exclusively. "However, if your dad has certain hobbies and interests, I'd try to involve them in some way. You can't go wrong there!" 

When it comes to Shaq, he used his love for fashion and technology to share some awesome presents you may not have thought of. From affordable JCPenney dress shirts to a security camera that could make your house even safer, his picks are worth checking out below. 

read
Michael Strahan's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Fit for a Champion

Shaquille O’Neal XLG Blue Solid Big and Tall Fit Stretch Suit Jacket

Your dad will look oh-so handsome in a classic suit jacket that is customer top rated. Complete the outfit with a pair of matching pants that will have him looking like a stud from head to toe. 

$275
$193
JCPenney

Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Lotion

How does Shaq keep that skin looking so fresh after years on the basketball court? We may have the answer. The Los Angeles Lakers great loves this hydrating lotion that can be be used all over your body.

$10
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey Vows to "Do Better As a White Man"

2
Exclusive

Shaquille O'Neal's Father's Day Gift Guide Is a Slam Dunk

3
Exclusive

Seinne Fleming Speaks Out on The Bachelor's Diversity Issue

Shaquille O’Neal XLG Flex Collar Cooling Stretch Big and Tall Long Sleeve Broadcloth Dress Shirt

When dad heads back to the office, make sure he's comfortable and stylish with a dress shirt that comes in multiple colors including a classic white or an ultra blue. 

$65
$39-$49
JCPenney

Epson Projector

Want to impress the dad that has everything? Shaq has your back! The Epson EF-100 Mini-Laser projector is capable of producing an incredibly bright and colorful image up to 150" on virtually any wall or dedicated screen. Movie and game night just got cooler. 

$900
Staples

Shaquille O’Neal XLG Mens Plaid Stretch Classic Fit Sport Coat

For the dad who is a bit more adventurous in the fashion department, this plaid sport coat may be the perfect fit. With an affordable price like this, quantities won't last long. 

$230
$115
JCPenney

Amazon Alexa (Echo Show)

Whether you want to make video calls to anyone with Skype or stream movies and TV shows with premium speakers, this Amazon product is one of the hottest gadgets on the market. Trust us: dad will find a use with this.

$230
Amazon

The Foundry Big & Tall Supply Co. Mens Straight Athletic Fit Jean

Choose between medium or dark wash when purchasing this pair of straight leg denim jeans that could be your dad's next go-to. 

$50
$23
JCPenney

Invicta Hercules Reserve Shaq Watch

Born from a collaboration between Invicta and Shaquille O'Neal, this watch is truly one of a kind. Between its handsome design and functionality, this timepiece is a must-have for Invicta and Shaq fans across the country. 

$1,200
$449
ShopHQ

Ring Floodlight Security Camera

No matter the weather or the time of day, when there's movement outside, this Ring smart floodlight camera lets you see exactly what's happening. First, it instantly lights up the area. Then, it alerts your phone or tablet via the compatible Ring app, and begins recording 1080p HD video. And with two-way audio, it allows you to hear and speak to visitors as soon as they arrive. Your home just got safer! 

$230
QVC

Still need another great gift for dad? These $18 sweatpants have rave reviews from Amazon customers. Plus, see Curtis Stone's gift guide that is perfect for the father who loves to cook. 

Sign-up for Shop With E! Newsletter for more celebrity must-haves!

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey Vows to "Do Better As a White Man"

2
Exclusive

Shaquille O'Neal's Father's Day Gift Guide Is a Slam Dunk

3
Exclusive

Seinne Fleming Speaks Out on The Bachelor's Diversity Issue

4
Exclusive

Faith Stowers Says She Has Received Apology From Lala Kent

5

Lisa Vanderpump Speaks Out Following Vanderpump Rules Firings