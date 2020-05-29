What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 30-31

The one where Friends is finally available to stream again.

If the last weekend of May 2020 had an episode title, it would be that, as HBO Max officially launched on May 27, with all 10 seasons of the iconic NBC sitcom once again available for fans to re-watch for the 12th time! (And we've also listed our 25 favorite episodes, should you need some recommendations.)

But if you are still on a break with Ross and Rachel, we've got a bunch of other recommendations for you to watch this weekend, including Steve Carell's new workplace comedy for Netflix, two new comedy specials and, of course, our non-Friends picks to check out on HBO Max. Yes, we're actually watching a lot of original series that are on the brand-new streaming service.

Here are our top picks to check out this weekend, May 30-31, including the return of one of TV's most underrated comedies...