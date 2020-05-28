Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion is about to set sail.
Andy Cohen will speak to the Parsifal III crew via video chat on Monday at 8 p.m., and, as he put it, everyone from Captain Glenn Shephard to yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan is making waves.
Luckily, you won't have to wait until after the weekend to get your drama fix. We've got an exclusive sneak peek at the virtual reunion, which will also include crew members quarantined from around the globe: Adam Glick, Jenna MacGillivray, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler, Byron Hissey, Parker McCown and Chris Miller.
The clip is jam-packed with heated confrontations and hard-to-answer questions, starting off with one posed to the captain himself. "Glenn, should you have just fired him?" Andy asks, likely referring to Parker, who stepped down as deckhand before the end of the charter season.
In another tense moment, Jenna presses Madison, asking, "Do you think it's fine to constantly say, 'Jenna just wants to be on Adam's dick?'"
"Bulls--t!" Madison fires back.
The most memorable moment of the preview undoubtedly comes from Georgia, who says, "I'm not a Kardashian. I'm on Bravo."
And this is just the beginning! What's the current status of Jenna and Adam's relationship? Have Georgia, Paget and Ciara cleared the air after all of the flirtatious behavior? Will Madison and Jenna ever put an end to their feud?
To get the answers you need after the season finale, and to hear more about the troubles within the interior crew and the multiple "boatmances," you'll have to tune into the reunion!
Plus, Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean—which premieres directly following the Sailing Yacht reunion—stops by to share her opinion on the season.
Check out the sneak peek above!
The virtual Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo followed by the premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)