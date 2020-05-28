Giddy up, because it's Haircut Night in America. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new CBS special hosted by Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn featuring none other than Lindsay Lohan doing her own hair, remotely, with the help of her stylist.
"This is going to be big, Long Island hair," O'Connell says to Lohan as she does her locks.
In addition to Lohan and the hosts, Haircut Night in America features Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, hockey star P.K. Subban, and frontline workers being guided through the perfect DIY haircut, color and style from their homes. Desperate times call for desperate measures as most of the salons and barbershops around the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We decided to do America a service," Romijn says in the exclusive preview above.
Some of the nation's top stylists will provide a "cut-a-long" experience with the participants and reveal tips and tricks for viewers who are also attempting to do their own hair. The special was entirely produced remotely with safety precautions in place.
"We're all in this together, and we're all starting to look a little shaggy. So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeovers, stars, laughs, tips and celebrity home haircuts overseen by the best stylists in the world," executive producer Tom Forman said in a statement.
No matter the result, the celebrities will reveal their new ‘do at the end of the special.
Haircut Night in America airs Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. on CBS.