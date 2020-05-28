Megan Fox was just spotted out in public for the first time since news of her split from Brian Austin Green broke.

The 34-year-old actress was photographed grabbing coffee and running errands on Wednesday. The Transformers star kept her look cute and casual by rocking a black T-shirt and leopard-print pants. She accessorized her look with a cool pair of aviator sunglasses, a black purse and some slippers. In addition, she had a mask amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Green announced the two are going their separate ways during an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green last week. The 46-year-old actor told listeners Fox had gone on a five-week work trip last fall. During her time away, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had a dream that the couple became "distant" upon her return. Green texted Fox, and she assured him everything was fine. But once she got back, Green felt like they were behaving like they had in the dream. So, he expressed his concerns to Fox and she suggested they talk.

"She said, 'You know what? I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience. And I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" Green said. "And I was shocked, and I was upset about it. But I can't be upset at her. And I wasn't upset at her because...she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a choice she made. That's the way she honestly felt."