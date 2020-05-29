Star Wars Father's Day Gifts That Are Out of This World

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Fri., 29 May. 2020 6:00 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Father's Day is a great time to celebrate Dad for all that he is... but it's also a great time to get him gifts that support his pop culture passions, especially if they're things he wouldn't necessarily get for himself!
He may own up to being a big Star Wars fan, but he may not admit how much he really wants a Lego Yoda. Or a Millennium Falcon-print silk tie that he can wear to the office (when it's time to go back). Or an old-school arcade machine that features games from the original trilogy. But you can show him how much you care, and help him make breakfast a Star Wars celebration, with these Dad-friendly gift picks.
Whether he's a Rebel or a member of the Resistance, part of the Dark Side or a fan of the First Order, these Star Wars gifts will make Dad feel like he runs the galaxy, Shop 'em all below!
What better way to celebrate Dad than with a solid Dad Joke? That it comes in Star Wars t-shirt form is just icing on the cake. Made of 100% cotton with a vintage wash for that comfy, worn-in look, Dad will get mileage out of this one for years to come.
If Dad's a big fan of the original trilogy, he's definitely going to want this gorgeous hardcover coffee table book. It features script pages, concept art, storyboards, on-set photography, behind-the-scenes tales from George Lucas himself, and so much more, all spread out in glorious color across 604 pages.
What Dad doesn't love popcorn with his movie marathons? And if he's going to be making popcorn, he might as well pop it in this awesome R2-D2 popcorn popper, which does the deed using hot air and makes for super easy clean up—just wipe it down when you're done.
Now that you've helped Dad handle movie night snacks, how about breakfast? Dad should definitely have this awesome toaster. First off, it's Darth Vader's head. Secondly, it emblazons the iconic Star Wars logo on to your bread (or whatever Dad wants to toast... we won't judge if it's a vegan burger or something). And it has an adjustable thermostat dial to ensure Dad doesn't burn whatever he's toasting. C'mon, the power of the dark side demands it.
Dad may be wise beyond his years, but that doesn't mean he's not still young at heart. Celebrate both sides of him with this Lego replica of Yoda, a 1771-piece build that results in the wise one standing tall with his green lightsaber at the ready.
Whether Dad wants to pretend he's taking aim at the Death Star or he just wants something cool to put on his bookshelf as an homage to his pop culture obsessions, this replica of Luke's helmet is a must have. It sports lighting and sound effects that simulate blasts from the enemy—and communications from R2-D2!—either during the Battle of Yavin or the Battle of Hoth.
Chances are, Dad remembers the joyous days of arcade games and holds a soft spot in his heart for them. Help him embrace the nostalgia with this stand-up arcade classic, which features original artwork, a 17" color LCD screen, a real-feel, trigger-style flight yoke, and thee games based on the original trilogy. Even better? It's coinless, so no need to scrounge for quarters!
Nothing will help Dad say "Not Until I've Had My Coffee" more effectively than and saying it with a Stormtrooper mug. Made to hold 18oz of coffee (or tea, or whatever other hot beverage Dad adores), it'll tell everyone around him to move it along while he's shifting into high gear for the day.
Give Dad a taste of the experience at Galaxy Edge's Droid Depot with this BB-8 interactive remote control droid. True, it doesn't give him the chance to build his own like at Disneyland or Disney World. But it still features authentic lights, sounds, and integrated Bluetooth technology that not only gives you control of your droid, but helps it communicate with other droids.
If Dad is a gourmand, he definitely needs a cheese board. Let it be this cutting board made of rubberwood and bamboo, with a tempered glass tray featuring everyone's favorite droid (sorry, BB-8!). Plus, there's a spot made specifically for the fork-tipped cheese knife to await the tastiest of bries.
Because Dad will have the cutting/cheese board (geddit?), which would also work great for a picnic, he'll definitely need a picnic blanket to match. When he slides the blanket out of its case, it magically pops open to its intended Death Star shape thanks to a fiberglass frame—and it's easy to refold and slip back into its case when the picnic is done.
Of course, Dad will need something to stash his food in when he goes on a picnic. Shouldn't it be this Darth Vader Lunch Tote? Not only does it have isolated sections for hot and cold food, but it has an adjustable strap for easy carrying, a hidden flatware section (and it comes with stainless steel utensils), and side mesh handles. Bonus: it's a great lunchpail for work, too.
Help Dad celebrate the awesomeness of The Empire Strikes Back during its 40th anniversary with this spirit jersey, showing off the iconic icy landscape of Hoth. Complete with AT-ATs facing down a rebel fleet, it's made of 100% cotton and perfect for those between-season chills. (Though maybe not warm enough for an ice planet.)
When the time comes for Dad to return to the office, this 100% silk tie sporting an all-over Millennium Falcon print should announce his presence with style. It's subtle and chic enough to upgrade any suit, yet still says "I'm a big Star Wars fan" without screaming it from the rooftops.
If Dad's going to wear his Star Wars fandom in tie form, he's definitely going to need a tie bar to complete the look. And sure, he'll be mixing worlds by pairing his Millennium Falcon tie with a Mandalorian tie bar. But as far as we're concerned, this is the way. (Which is to say, both are cool and as such, should coexist in fashion.)
To really help Dad take the Star Wars suiting all the way, make sure he gets this set of stud-button cufflinks pays homage to one of the most famous moments in Star Wars history. Now, he can honor this moment of mutual love and adoration from The Empire Strikes Back by sliding these in his dress shirt cuffs.
While you're on the hunt for Father's Day gifts, make sure you also check out Curtis Stone's Father's Day gift guide, which deserves a chef's kiss!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?