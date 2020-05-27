by McKenna Aiello | Wed., 27 May. 2020 3:15 PM
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will no longer be hanging out, down the street from their Beverly Hills home.
According to Variety, the A-list couple is seeking for $14 million for the keys to their picturesque property. Located in the star-studded, super private Hidden Valley community of the 90210, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is guaranteed to make it on your Pinterest board.
The backyard is just as enviable as the interior, with a lagoon-style swimming pool, spa, grotto and outdoor kitchen and bar sitting atop more than half an acre of land.
Ashton and Mila, who are proud parents to 3-year-old son Dimitri and 5-year-old daughter Wyatt, reportedly shelled out $10.2 million for the home in 2014. Needless to say, the That '70s Show co-stars are still moving on up in the world!
Go inside the home by scrolling through our gallery below:
MLS
Ashton and Mila's Beverly Hills abode could be yours for a cool $13,995,000. At that price, expect only the most luxurious features like oak flooring, hand crafted moldings and French doors throughout. Très chic!
MLS
The couple's massive kitchen is surely a focal point to prospective buyers with a refined palate.
MLS
This is one five bedrooms spread across the 7,300-square-foot home. Each boasts its own en-suite bathroom and walk in-closet.
Article continues below
MLS
A total dream bedroom for any kid!
MLS
Located on the bottom floor is a sauna and gym.
MLS
Happy hour is anytime (and just a few steps away!) with a temperature controlled wine room.
Article continues below
Ashton and Mila aren't the only celebs bidding farewell to their homes. Khloe Kardashian just listed her estate for $19 million. Check it out here!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?