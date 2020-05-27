LeBron James, Justin Bieber and More Stars Speak Out About George Floyd's Death

Related : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

"My heart can't take it, seeing what's happened to #GeorgeFloyd," Ciara tweeted. "This is eerily similar to the death of #EricGarner. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone. It's all senseless."

"Enough!!!" Lupita Nyong'o declared. "#GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

"This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I'll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER," Demi Lovato said. "DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn't fair so many didn't do their part to ensure you lived in peace."

"You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life," Ava DuVernay expressed on Twitter. "Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop's knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd."

Captioning a split photo of Floyd being pinned to the ground and Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest with the caption, "This...Is Why," LeBron James wrote, "Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??"