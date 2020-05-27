Why Nikki Bella Gave Artem Chigvintsev an "Out" at the Start of Their Romance

Artem Chigvintsev is in it for the long run.
This shouldn't come as a surprise for Total Bellas fans who've watched the professional dancer pledge his commitment to Nikki Bella time and time again this season; however, as Nikki explains in the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, she's just as devoted to their relationship—even if it doesn't come across that way on television.
Nikki brought up the matter while discussing the latest Total Bellas with twin sister Brie Bella.
"And this is what I've warned people about these last four episodes of Total Bellas," Nikki said. "They're going to see me be very wishy-washy."
She then opened up about a conversation that took place in the beginning stages of her and Artem's relationship.
"There were certain things I was struggling with because I was still in the process of healing, but yet I was falling in love so fast with this man," Nikki revealed. "I had that conversation with Artem. I told him, 'Look, I have good days and I have bad days and I am trying to heal, but I don't want to lose you. But if you want to put up with what I'm going through and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to walk away and we come back to this relationship down the road, I one-hundred percent understand.'"
Artem's response?
He wanted to stay by Nikki's side.
According to Nikki, he told her, "Look, I know you're going through stuff, you're healing; I want to be here to support you."
"You don't get to see that on the show, but that's what Artem's been. He's been my rock," Nikki added. "So I know when people view things, they're like, 'Oh, she puts this guy through so much,' or when I do interviews because our memoir's out now, I'm getting asked questions about my past and people think, 'Oh, poor Artem.' People don't know the conversations Artem and I have had, which has helped make us be so strong."
Brie weighed in, saying that people are allowed to be wishy-washy in relationships. In response, Nikki explained that she understands her situation can be difficult to relate to.
"I feel like it's hard for someone to understand if they've never fallen in love fast. Because it doesn't happen with everyone, you know what I mean?" Nikki relayed. "Some relationships, it takes a little bit to fall in love with that person—which is normal and okay—and sometimes you fall in love the minute you see someone or after the first date. That's okay too. If you've been in that situation, you become wishy-washy because you're fighting so many emotions."
Ultimately, though, Nikki said she understands how she might come across on Total Bellas, citing her going back and forth about moving in with Artem as one example of her indecisiveness.
"I mean, I'm with the world right now. I'm watching this season and I'm Team Artem," she joked. "I sit back and I'm like, I am such a lucky woman to have this incredible man in my life. And these are the pros of being a reality star, because we get to watch these moments."
She continued, "I just also wanted to share my perspective because it was such a rollercoaster, that time."
Listen to the complete episode of The Bellas Podcast here!