Lisa Kudrow has one prop from her days on Friends on display in her office—and it has a very specific story behind its importance to her.

Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay for 10 seasons between 1994-2004 and the nostalgia and desire for all things Friends is at an all-time high. She was supposed to reunite with Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for the May 27 launch of HBO Max, the new streaming home of Friends, but because of the coronavirus she instead got to tell the story behind her keepsake while on Jimmy Kimmel Live.