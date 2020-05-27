Cristiano Ronaldo’s Longer Hair Is Giving Sports Fans Major Nostalgia

by emily belfiore | Wed., 27 May. 2020 6:04 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo, Hair

Twitter, John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Talk about a major throwback.

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo treated fans to a selfie to show off his new hair and served up some major nostalgia in the process. Pensively staring into the camera, the soccer pro, who is known for his shorter slicked back ‘do, can be seen rocking longer strands than usual, letting his wavy locks roam free.

Curious to see how fans would react to his new look, Ronaldo shared the snapshot to Twitter, writing, "Approved?" Almost instantly, his followers pointed out that it reminded them of the hair he used to have back in the day when he was just 18 playing for Manchester United. 

"The old Cristiano is back," one fan wrote, sharing a picture of the Portuguese athlete from 2003. Another chimed in, tweeting, "THE OLD RONALDO IS COMING BACK?" Giving the longer strands their seal of approval, another fan wrote, "Approved. You just reminded us of your younger version of United."

Back in April, Ronaldo shared a video of his longtime love Georgina Rodriguez helping him clean up his mane with an at-home haircut. Sitting patiently as she shaved his undercut, the dad of four looked excited to have his hair back to its normal sleekness.

"Stay home and keep stylish," he captioned the video, adding the hashtag, "#stayhomestaysafe."

Like Ronaldo, plenty of celebrities have been getting at-home haircuts from their significant others as they continue to practice social distancing. Earlier this month, Chris Pratt received a helping hand from his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who gave the Jurassic World star a "damn good" haircut after taking off most of the length.

And, recently, Miley Cyrus, who just debuted her edgy "modern mullet" chop, transformed her boyfriend Cody Simpson's hair from a buzzcut to a mohawk. Excited to show off her work, she snapped a picture of herself and the Australian singer, writing, "Matching mohawks."

