Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' little girl is celebrating her 21st birthday.

If Lily-Rose Depp already seemed fairly all grown up, being a Chanel muse will do that to a kid, but how time flies—especially when it used to be her parents who were the fresh new faces a few decades back.

When kids are born to a couple of well-off, connected, creative and, above-all, supportive folks, they're seemingly free to do whatever it is their heart desires for a living—and Lily-Rose couldn't help but be drawn to the arts. Blessed with a winning combination of her mother and father's genes, modeling was a given, and she's dabbled in singing (like mom) and has been busy building up her acting resume. She most recently earned solid reviews for her supporting role in The King, alongside now ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, and she has at least three more films in various stages of post-production.

And throughout, though the association is unavoidable and the ability to detach is nonexistent, Depp has worked hard to get to where she is now, with a handful of movies in the pipeline and her own paparazzi escort when she steps out for coffee.