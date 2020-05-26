Shorts Sets That Are Sure to Become Your New Summer Go-To

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., 26 May. 2020 4:47 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shorts sets are the most comfy option to work from home or lounge around in. You can just throw them on in the morning without having to worry about whether your outfit matches or not. For that reason, we've found the cutest sets below for summer from Alo, Nasty Gal and more.
Shop our favorites at a variety of price points that are sure to become your new summer go-to.
This sports bra and bike shorts set is perfect for getting in a workout. It has a subtle camo print that we love.
If you're looking for a bit more coverage up top with your biker shorts, opt for this cropped tank from Beyond Yoga. Both the tank and shorts come in a sweat-wicking fabric.
It doesn't get cuter than this set with ruffle details. It comes with high-waisted shorts and in a subtle striped print.
The ruffles on this summer-ready set are super sweet and its cropped style is super sexy.
If you're really ready to get comfy, then you need this oversize set. You can tuck the top into the high-waisted shorts or not—it's up to you.
A subtle leopard print adds some fun to this sports bra a biker shorts set. The bra offers light support.
You can't go wrong wearing this frilly short sleeve set around the house. The top has a cropped fit and flattering V neckline.
Bring the disco vibes with this glittery sports bra and biker shorts set. Its sports bra offers light support.
Rock the sporty look with this mint cropped sweater and matching shorts. The set has a '90s edge with its relaxed fit.
