There's a new generation of superheroes in town.

Stargirl premiered last week on DC Universe and The CW and introduced us to the DC TV world's newest hero: Stargirl, AKA Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school sophomore who discovers a powerful weapon thanks to her stepdad Pat (Luke Wilson), who used to be the sidekick of the superhero Starman, until Starman was killed by the Injustice Society.

Now, Stargirl gets to lead her own team of superheroes, most of whom have yet to make their debut on the new series. Before they officially join the new Justice Society of America, get a little sneak peek of the heroes and a couple of villains in the exclusive posters below!