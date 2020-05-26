Lele Pons is reflecting on the moment she walked in on her father sleeping with another man.

The Latin pop star is telling all in her new YouTube series The Secret Life of Lele Pons, including how her relationship with her father Luis was impacted by his sexuality.

In part two of the show, she reveals that she learned he is gay when she was just a little girl. "It was hard for me at first. It was hard because I was repeating him saying he was gay until it sounded right in my head," Lele shares, explaining how her OCD made this revelation more difficult. "So what happened was that I openly said he was gay—in my Catholic school. Impulsivity is a huge part of OCD. And when I found that my dad was gay, I said it during a presentation in my class. And everybody was, like: 'This has nothing to do with what's going on.'"

She adds, "And the teacher was, like—especially the teacher was very Catholic—she was, like: 'Come here.'"