by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 26 May. 2020 10:03 AM
Hate to break it to you parents but sometimes, kids really do know best.
In the middle of quarantine, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen decided to have some fun and participate in the Couples Challenge on social media.
The popular game gives couples the opportunity to answer questions with their eyes closed. What comes next is a hilarious look at what spouses really think about their partners.
When it comes to this A-list couple, there are many things Tom and Gisele totally see eye to eye on.
Who spends the most money and has more clothes? Yep, it's the NFL quarterback who recently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As for who is more annoying when hungry? That goes to Gisele the supermodel. In her defense, she's also the funnier one out of the two.
As for who apologizes first after a fight, that remains to be determined. Both Tom and Gisele had different answers.
But perhaps the true winner of this social media post is the couple's son Benjamin Brady.
"#Coupleschallenge As you can see Benny always knows best!" Gisele shared on Instagram after her son participated in the game with only his fingers.
In fact, you have to watch the very end when someone asks who is never wrong. We'd tell you the answer but maybe watch the video for yourself above.
The post comes after Tom took a break from football to test out his golfing skills. The Super Bowl champion teamed up with Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning for The Match: Champions for Charity.
The golf match televised on various cable networks raised $20 million for Coronavirus relief. And while the golf game was strong, many people are talking about the moment when Tom ripped his pants during the match.
"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess…" he jokingly wrote on Twitter.
Now that's a good sport.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?