Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett: Inside My Self-Care Routine

While she didn't end her run on The Bachelor with a ring on her finger, Madison Prewett did find herself as one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved contestants in recent years, amassing almost 2 million Instagram followers, a dedicated fanbase and a friendship with Selena Gomez. And given her positive outlook, quiet confidence and classic style, it' easy to see why so many fans of the franchise have become Madi fans. (Plus, she's a fun TikTok follow!)

For this week's installment of our Wellness Wednesday series, the 24-year-old is revealing her self-care routine, the daily rituals she practices, her favorite healthy snack and her easy beauty routine, including her favorite products.

Plus, Madi is revealing the three things she makes sure to do every day, her favorite way to break a sweat and the books taking up space on her nightstand at the moment...