He then went on to star in the 2012 movie Puncture, where he "started to have mini panic attacks on set."

"They were enough to throw me a bit and enough to make me a question, like I said earlier, if I was on the right path," Evans recalled. "Sometimes it takes a little bit of a nightmare to wake you up. I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this is the right thing for me. I'm not sure if I'm feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.'"

It was around this time that Evans also auditioned for on What's Your Number? with Anna Faris. He was told he was up against John Krasinski but that The Office alum was in the running for Captain America, as well. Evans ended up getting the gig. After his team delivered the news, they surprised him with an update. He was told Marvel decided to go in a different direction and wanted him to come in for a test.

"I hung up and I kind of thought about it. And I really, for some reason, looked at it as, 'This is the temptation. This is it. This is the fork in the road. And I really want to kind of wake up to my life and take control of it. And I think this is where you say no,'" Evans said. "So, I called my team back and I said, 'Listen, thank them very much but I think I'm going to say no thanks.'"