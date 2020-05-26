Halsey Reveals The Bizarre Way She Broke Her Ankle

This sounds like a real nightmare!

During her virtual visit to Capital Breakfast on Monday, Halsey revealed that she broke her ankle after a bizarre mishap.

While on the topic of her recent social media post, where the "Bad At Love" singer revealed that she had broken her ankle, she recalled the exact moment the injury happened, telling host Roman Kemp that it was the result of a dishwasher loading gone wrong and that she never imagined that this would be the way she'd hurt her ankle.

"I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher," she shared. "And the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I'm jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house."

Surprised by her tale, co-host Sonny Jay joked, "That's not very showbiz, is it?"