Kel Mitchell has some exciting news.
On Sunday, the All That alum announced that he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their second child together with an epic pregnancy reveal video on Instagram.
Putting their spin on the viral "Wipe It Down" Challenge, Mitchell kicked things off by wiping down the couple's bathroom mirror as the song "Wipe It Down" played. Picking up where he left off, Lee appeared and proudly displayed her growing baby bump.
Thrilled to be parents again, the couple made sure that their outfits were on theme as well. Mitchell sported a t-shirt that read, "This dad is going to be a daddy again," and for her part, Lee wore a t-shirt that said, "Mom is going to be a mommy again." Their daughter Wisdom, 2, also made an adorable cameo and donned a "big sister" t-shirt as well.
As if the video couldn't get any better, Mitchell and Lee also announced that they were expecting a baby boy.
Back in 2017, the longtime loves welcomed their baby girl and the Kenan and Kel alum couldn't help but gush over Wisdom on Instagram. "My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon," he shared. "She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness! Im so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!"
To announce that their little one was on the way, Mitchell, who is also dad to teenagers Lyric and Allure from a previous relationship, and Lee had themselves a Good Burger-themed photoshoot, donning matching Good Burger hats as they shared a sweet embrace. "We have a bun in the oven!" he wrote on Instagram. "thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!"
Three years prior, Mitchell suited up in his Good Burger uniform for a special reunion with his co-star Kenan Thompson on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After sharing the screen with the Saturday Night Live star again, Mitchell told E! News, "We've been wanting to get back together. It was just about the right project...it felt like home."
He added, "It was like we were right back into it with our characters coming up with even funnier stuff to do and just cracking up together and looking at each other in the outfits. When I put on [the wig], it was like it had never stopped."