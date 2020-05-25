It's safe to say that this Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi video might be the most wholesome thing you watch today.

While many of us continue to stay home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and opt to celebrate this Memorial Day long weekend a little bit more lowkey, let Reynolds and Waititi serenade you or your kids to a classic tune from James and the Giant Peach.

The Roald Dahl Story Company has brought together a star-studded line-up of Hollywood celebrities to raise money for Partners in Health, a global health nonprofit on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

Alongside the New Zealand filmmaker and Academy Award-winner Waititi, celebrities like Reynolds are reading James and the Giant Peach for children and families who have found themselves out of school and in isolation at home due to the ongoing health crisis.

In the exclusive clip shared with E! News of Waititi and the Deadpool actor, Reynolds sings as the Centipede while Waititi strums the guitar and assists him with angelic vocals. Reynolds also reads as the classic character.